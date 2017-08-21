‘American Idol’ Star William Hung Sings ‘She Bangs’ at Karaoke

William Hung
Screenshot/YouTube

William Hung is not one to sing the blues. However, the internet sensation can bang out an old favorite on the karaoke machine.

On Sunday, the former “American Idol” contestant was seen singing Ricky Martin’s song “She Bangs” at a friend’s birthday in Chandler, Ariz. Hung entered the public eye in 2004 after judge Simon Cowell dismissed his audition to the same song.

During his audition tape, Hung said that he “wanted to make music [his] living,” and that despite Cowell’s harsh criticisms of his singing and dancing, he had no professional training but gave his best performance and had no regrets.

Since the audition, Hung, a former civil engineering student at the University of California, Berkeley, released three albums, appeared on programs including “The Ellen Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and worked as a technical crime analyst at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hung now works as a motivational speaker. He told the local ABC affiliate that he tells his clients, “You can’t be afraid of people telling you no, the rejection. That’s the hardest thing. You can’t be afraid of being shamed or being wrong because nobody’s going to be perfect.”

As for the imminent return of “American Idol,” Hung said he hopes to return to the singing competition.

Watch the video below:

