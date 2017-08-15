Wilco Drop New Song, ‘All Lives, You Say?,’ Addressing Charlottesville Violence (Listen)

In the wake of the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Wilco dropped a new song called “All Lives, You Say?” on their Bandcamp page Monday night. All proceeds from the song — the title of which references the “All lives matter” response to the Black Lives Matter movement — will go toward the Southern Poverty Law Center in memory of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s late father, Robert L. Tweedy.

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice,” Tweedy said in a post accompanying the song. “He used to say, ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America—we know better. We can do better.” The countrified song has an unexpectedly mellow groove for a protest number, and Tweedy’s vocal is equally low-key, but there’s no mistaking his intent. The opening lines of the song read:

“All lives, all lives you say/

I can see you are afraid/

Your skin is so thin/

Your heart has escaped.”

Tweedy’s full statement appears below:

