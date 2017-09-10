‘When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy’ Documentary Set for DVD Release

Patsy Cline
A documentary about country singer Patsy Cline, who died in 1963 at age 30, is set for a DVD release on Oct. 6.

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) made the announcement on what would have been Cline’s 85th birthday, Sept. 8. “When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy” originally aired as PBS documentary, “Patsy Cline: American Masters,” but the DVD version includes additional material like rare vintage performances, access to which was provided by the Cline estate. Cline’s country classics include “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Crazy.”

Narrated by Rosanne Cash, “When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy” features interviews by Reba McEntire, Wanda Jackson, LeeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Beverly D’Angelo, Bill Anderson, Rhiannon Giddens, Callie Khouri, Mickey Guyton, and Terri Clark, among others.

“When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy” is produced TH Entertainment LLC and directed by Barbara J. Hall.

 

