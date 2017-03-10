We Are Family Foundation, the nonprofit founded by musician and producer Nile Rodgers, will honor hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo and, posthumously, Nelson Mandela at the organization’s 2017 gala.

WAFF, which runs and supports programs dedicated to cultural diversity and boosting young leaders, will award Mandela the nonprofit’s Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award, which will be accepted by Mandela’s family. Previously honorees include Jimmy Carter, Maya Angelou and Paul Simon.

A Tribe Called Quest, the politically engaged group that was founded in 1985, will receive the Unity Award, given to artists who push to improve the human condition through their work. Mutombo, the former basketball player who founded a foundation that strives to better the living conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will take home WAFF’s Humanitarian Award.

A Tribe Called Quest and Rodgers, with his band CHIC, will perform at the gala, set for April 28 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The funds raised at the event will support programs that include Three Dot Dash, a support and mentorship initiative for teens around the world, and educational platform TEDxTeen.

Before the gala, WAFF will bring 25-35 teen leaders from 16 countries to New York for the Three Dot Dash Just Peace Summit, which runs March 10-17.