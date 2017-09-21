Watch the Foo Fighters’ Raucous ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

It’s hard not to get the feeling that a big part of the Foo Fighters’ ongoing popularity is the fact that it looks like it’d be so much fun to hang out with them, and their “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden does nothing to dispel that notion. As usual, the host and the artist drive around L.A. singing songs like “The Best of You” and “Learn to Fly” at top volume — in this case you get the added bonus of seeing both Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins air-drumming — along with entertaining stories about life on the road, being in a band, and, oh yeah, that time Grohl broke his leg and dislocated his ankle onstage in Germany. But wait there’s more! The group makes a stop at the Guitar Center on Sunset and not only gives Corden a drum audition — okay, you try to sound good next to Grohl and Hawkins — and later, he straps on what must have been the most ludicrous guitar they could find in the entire store and jams with the band, to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” no less.

There’s so much going on with the Foos — new album, tour, festival date in SoCal early next month — that we can’t get into it all here, but the group did just schedule five South American festival dates with Queens of the Stone Age, which promises to be one of the best nights of red-blooded rock you’ll find north or south of the equator. Stateside fans will have to make do with both bands appearing at the Grohl-curated Cal Jam 17 in San Bernardino, California on Oct. 7. Full dates are pasted below.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez