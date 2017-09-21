Watch the Foo Fighters’ Raucous ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

It’s hard not to get the feeling that a big part of the Foo Fighters’ ongoing popularity is the fact that it looks like it’d be so much fun to hang out with them, and their “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden does nothing to dispel that notion. As usual, the host and the artist drive around L.A. singing songs like “The Best of You” and “Learn to Fly” at top volume — in this case you get the added bonus of seeing both Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins air-drumming — along with entertaining stories about life on the road, being in a band, and, oh yeah, that time Grohl broke his leg and dislocated his ankle onstage in Germany. But wait there’s more! The group makes a stop at the Guitar Center on Sunset and not only gives Corden a drum audition — okay, you try to sound good next to Grohl and Hawkins — and later, he straps on what must have been the most ludicrous guitar they could find in the entire store and jams with the band, to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” no less.
There’s so much going on with the Foos — new album, tour, festival date in SoCal early next month — that we can’t get into it all here, but the group did just schedule five South American festival dates with Queens of the Stone Age, which promises to be one of the best nights of red-blooded rock you’ll find north or south of the equator. Stateside fans will have to make do with both bands appearing at the Grohl-curated Cal Jam 17 in San Bernardino, California on Oct. 7. Full dates are pasted below.
Foo Fighters Tour Dates
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez