Lollapalooza 2017: Watch Live as Muse, The Killers, Lorde and Others Perform

Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off on Thursday, and those who can’t make it out to Grant Park in Chicago for the four-day music festival can tune in to the live stream below, courtesy of Red Bull TV.

Live coverage starts Thursday at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. CT, and Friday to Sunday from 2-10 p.m. CT. The broadcast, hosted by Sal Masekela and Hannah Rad, will stream globally across three channels over four days and will replay that day’s content until the next day’s live portion starts again.

Red Bull TV’s live coverage includes curated performances, exclusive interviews, and special segments with artists.

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is headlining the festival, along with Lorde, Muse, The Killers, DJ Snake, and Arcade Fire. Over 170 genre-spanning acts will perform. Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire’s performances aren’t currently set to be live-streamed, but that could change closer to their set times.

Thursday’s live stream starts with a Lollapalooza pre-show at 5:30 p.m., with Migos at 5:35 p.m., Cage the Elephant at 6:55 p.m., Wiz Khalifa at 7:55 p.m., and Lorde at 9 p.m.

On Friday, the pre-show begins at 2 p.m. Channel 1 showcases Mondo Cozmo at 2:05 p.m., White Reaper at 2:50 p.m., Liam Gallagher at 5:45 p.m., Tegan and Sara at 6:50 p.m., and Blink-182 at 8:55 p.m. On Channel 2, Kweku Collins goes on at 2:05 p.m., George Ezra at 6:05 p.m., Foster the People at 7:50 p.m., and The Killers at 8:50 p.m. Cheat Codes will be on Channel 3 at 2:05 p.m., followed by Lil Uzi Vert at 7:30 p.m., DJ Snake at 8:30 p.m., and Crystal Castles at 9 p.m.

Saturday features The Shelters at 2:05 p.m., Vance Joy at 6:20 p.m., and The Head and the Heart at 7:25 p.m. on Channel 1. Channel 2 has The Pretty Reckless at 2:50 p.m., Zara Larsson at 3:50 p.m., alt-J at 6:15 p..m., Banks at 7:30 p.m., and Muse at 8:45 p.m. 3LAU comes on Channel 3 at 4:50 p.m., followed by Nightmre at 5:50 p.m., and Gramatik at 6:50 p.m.

The final day, Sunday, will showcase Tove Lo at 4:30 p.m., The Shins at 6:40 p.m., and Big Sean at 7:40 p.m. on Channel 1. On Channel 2 will have Jai Wolf at 4:05 p.m., Little Dragon at 6:50 p.m., and closing with Mac DeMarco at 7:55 p.m.