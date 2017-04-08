David Letterman and his now-infamous beard made a rare public appearance Friday night to induct Seattle’s Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After a lengthy ovation from the Barclay’s Center crowd in Brooklyn, he said: “I can’t even begin to tell you what an honor and a privilege it is to be out of the house.”

The retired late-night host, now 69, came in as an 11th hour replacement for Neil Young, who cited an undisclosed illness (“The poor guy just can’t stay up this late,” Letterman joked), and fondly recalled listening to the veteran band, as well as other live acts who performed on the “Late Show” during his 33-year tenure.

“Never take the opportunity for live music for granted and that’s the message I can bring you folks tonight,” he said.

Pearl Jam became a staple on CBS’ late-night program, performing 10 times over the years, including one stint that turned into a 10-song set for the Ed Sullivan Theater crowd.

“Every time they were there, they would blow the roof off the place,” Letterman recalled, “and I’m not talking figuratively. They actually blew the roof off the place. For two years I did a show without a roof over the goddamn theater.

He added: “The nice thing about knowing them for as long as I’ve known them, I know them as friends as well as cultural icons. And I would just like to say one day I hope to come back here for the induction for my friend Warren Zevon.”

Watch the full speech above.