Weekend one of Goldenvoice’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is now available to stream on Coachella’s YouTube channel for free.

This is YouTube’s seventh year exclusively streaming the desert festival. Viewers can choose from three different channels that span the festival’s multiple stages.

The YouTube set times are slightly different from the Coachella set times so overlapping acts can be broadcast. The following times are when the performances will be streamed on YouTube, despite the fact that they may have begun at different times during the day.

Indie enigma Father John Misty’s show will be available to stream Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the lead up to Radiohead’s headlining set at 10:40 p.m on channel one. Songstress Banks performs at 7:40 p.m., leading up to rapper Travis Scott’s 11:20 p.m. slot on channel two. Synth-pop heavy hitters Empire of the Sun play at 11:00 p.m. followed by DJ Dillon Francis at 11:55 p.m on channel three.

Day two sees British band Bastille take the stage at 6:10 p.m., followed by Bon Iver at 10:15 p.m., and headliner (and Beyonce replacement) Lady Gaga at 11:20 p.m on channel one. DJ Snake’s set airs at 10:45 p.m. and Gucci Mane plays at 12:00 a.m. on channel two.

Day three features Porter Robinson and Madeon at 8:55 p.m., followed by Lorde at 9:50 p.m., and Kendrick Lamar (who just released his fourth studio album “DAMN”) at 10:45 p.m. on channel one. New Order’s performance airs at 10:30 p.m. and prolific composer Hans Zimmer goes up at 8:40 p.m. on channel two.

Fans have the option to create personalized viewing schedules by adding acts from the schedule to their own list. Live-stream channels will automatically switch to the scheduled acts.

Stream the event here or below.

Channel 1:

Channel 2:

Channel 3: