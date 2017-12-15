Read Warner Music’s Memo Alerting Employees About ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Among ‘Several’ Executives

A company-wide memo sent out by the head of human resources at the Warner Music Group on Friday warned employees of impending media articles about allegations against WMG employees — and confirmed that “some of the allegations were found to be true,” leading to “appropriate disciplinary actions against the relevant employees.”

The employees in question went unnamed in the memo signed by Maria Osherova, WMG’s human resources EVP.

Earlier Friday, sources confirmed to Variety that WMG was taking disciplinary action against Warner Bros. Records executive VP A&R Jeff Fenster and another unnamed executive after a female former staffer made claims of sexual misconduct against them. The woman also accused WMG CEO Stephen Cooper of making an inappropriate remark at a party, a source confirmed. Osherova’s memo warned that news reports “will likely mention” the accusation against Cooper.

The full text of Osherova’s memo to WMG staff:

“I’m writing to let you know that a former Warner Bros. Records US employee has come forward with concerns about inappropriate behavior by several of our US executives. We are expecting some press coverage to appear soon, and I wanted you all to hear about it first from me.

