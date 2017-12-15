Read Warner Music’s Memo Alerting Employees About ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Among ‘Several’ Executives

A company-wide memo sent out by the head of human resources at the Warner Music Group on Friday warned employees of impending media articles about allegations against WMG employees — and confirmed that “some of the allegations were found to be true,” leading to “appropriate disciplinary actions against the relevant employees.”
The employees in question went unnamed in the memo signed by Maria Osherova, WMG’s human resources EVP.
Earlier Friday, sources confirmed to Variety that WMG was taking disciplinary action against Warner Bros. Records executive VP A&R Jeff Fenster and another unnamed executive after a female former staffer made claims of sexual misconduct against them. The woman also accused WMG CEO Stephen Cooper of making an inappropriate remark at a party, a source confirmed. Osherova’s memo warned that news reports “will likely mention” the accusation against Cooper.
The full text of Osherova’s memo to WMG staff:
“I’m writing to let you know that a former Warner Bros. Records US employee has come forward with concerns about inappropriate behavior by several of our US executives. We are expecting some press coverage to appear soon, and I wanted you all to hear about it first from me.
“As you would expect, we treated these concerns very seriously, and appointed an independent investigator to conduct a review. Some of the accusations were found to be true and, as a consequence, we are in the process of taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against the relevant employees. The press coverage regarding this matter will likely mention that our CEO, Steve Cooper, was accused of making an inappropriate remark at a party.
“Each one of us at WMG plays an important role in maintaining a positive and productive workplace free from any form of harassment or discrimination. Our Code of Conduct details the high standards expected of everyone who works at the company. Early next year, we are rolling out a revised version of our Code.
“If, at any time, you believe that our Code has not been complied with, please contact your manager, someone in Human Resources, or our Compliance Office (officeofcompliance@wmg.com); or you can call the WMG Compliance Helpline (numbers attached).
“If the disturbing news stories from the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that there is a need for lasting change at our company, in our industry, and in our society at large. We can always do better. We will continue to listen and learn about how best to provide a safe, respectful and professional environment for everyone.”