Warner Music Group’s 2017 Results: Revenue Shows Strong Growth, But Losses Soar

Warner Music Group today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017. The quick takeaways include:

Total revenue for the full year grew 10.2% (or 11.5% in constant currency), digital revenue grew 24.7% (or 26% in constant currency), net income was $149 million versus $30 million in the prior year (2016 was the first year it showed profit after Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries acquired the company) and OIBDA for the full year was $473 million versus $507 million in the prior year. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, total revenue grew 9% (7.6% in constant currency), digital revenue grew 19.8% (or 18.6% in constant currency),

However, net loss was $38 million versus $3 million in the prior-year quarter, OIBDA for the quarter was $60 million versus $123 million in the prior-year quarter.

“We’ve been outperforming the industry in an environment where the music business is returning to health,” said CEO Steve Cooper on the earnings call Tuesday morning. He singled out Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, newer artists Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Pup, Danny Ocean and Twice as top-performing talent, and said the next quarter will be strong thanks to strong showings from Kelly Clarkson, Sia, Liam Gallagher and several international acts.

He put the losses down to “increased A&R investment and a step-up in deferred compensation,” but said “however, the underlying factors continue to reflect ongoing success.” He said the company spent $1.3 billion on A&R worldwide, and said “we’re not simply investing more but investing wisely,” citing the acquisition of the U.K. dance-music label Spinnin’ and Warner’s indie-distribution business ADA’s expanded deal with BMG. He said the company will continue to spend aggressively on A&R.

CFO Eric Levin pointed to the company’s forthcoming office move in Los Angeles and a recent relocation of back-office functions to Nashville as one-time expenses that contributed to the loss.

Cooper noted that the music business as a whole was up 3% in 2015 and 6% 2016, and said that 2017 was on track to show the strongest year-over-year- growth in 20 years. He also stated that digital is now music’s biggest revenue source, accounting for 44% of the total. “However,” he cautioned, “growth shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Cooper singled out new recorded-music CEO Max Lousada’s strengthening of the company by his hiring of Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson to helm Warner Bros. and Rani Hancock as president of Sire and Mark Mitchell as the new head of Parlophone in the U.K.

He said Warner/Chappell music publishing is “punching above its weight” by outperforming its larger competitors thanks to hit songs from Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Mark Torrea.