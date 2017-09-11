Warner Music Group Expands Partnership With Music-Education Non-Profit Harmony Program

Just in time for the 10th anniversary of The Harmony Program, a non-profit that provides music education in under-served communities across New York City, Warner Music Group announced today an expansion of its partnership with the organization.

To mark the occasion, the Harmony Program is rolling out a series of expansion plans, including the creation of five new after-school instructional programs, the establishment of youth orchestras in every borough, and the continuing development of a community of music professionals offering mentorship, career guidance, and musical inspiration to Harmony’s young students.

The Harmony Program will officially launch its anniversary year events on September 13 at the Manhattan Penthouse, featuring the Canadian Brass ensemble. The season will conclude with a capstone 10th Anniversary Benefit Concert in the spring of 2018, with Warner Music Group as lead sponsor. The event will feature performances by Warner artists along with other artists, including Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell.

“I have had the pleasure of playing with Harmony students on several occasions, and I have seen firsthand how music has transformed the lives of these children in countless ways,” said Joshua Bell. “I congratulate the Harmony Program on an amazingly productive and impactful ten years, and I look forward to seeing them bring music and joy to the next generations of kids—and their parents—for decades to come!”

Warner executives and artists will be involved in multiple Harmony Program activities, including visits to Harmony sites across the city and student visits to Warner’s offices.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 10th anniversary and grateful for the opportunity to continue to build our partnership with Warner Music Group,” said Anne Fitzgibbon, Founder and Executive Director of the Harmony Program. “Our shared belief in the importance of music education is the catalyst for this collaboration. Our complementary strengths and common vision of greater access to music education will help us broaden our reach and deepen our impact on the children and families we serve.”