Warner Music Posts Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, Digital

In its earnings report released Monday morning, Warner Music Group reported 10.7% total revenue growth and 21.9% digital revenue growth in its second quarter, which ended March 31, 2017. Net income was $20 million, compared to $12 million in the same period last year, while operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was $141 million, compared to $127 million last year.

The company noted that this was the first quarter in which digital revenue accounted for more than half of its total revenue: 53.2%, up from 48.3% in same quarter last year.

“Our streaming revenue is now double that of physical and triple that of downloads,” said Warner Music Group CEO Steve Cooper. “An improved industry environment is helping, but we continue to outperform our competition due to fantastic new music and outstanding execution by our operators around the world.”

“This was a very strong quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth,” added Eric Levin, Warner Music Group’s Executive Vice President and CFO. “Although tough comparisons could make for a more challenging second half, I’m confident we’ll have another great full fiscal year.”

The growth was fueled in part by the ongoing success of Atlantic Records, which saw No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 from Ed Sheeran (pictured) and Migos.

Compared with the same quarter in 2016, total revenue climbed to $825 million from $745 million, digital revenue was up to $439 million from $360 million, and operating income rose to $78 million from $52 million. OIBDA was up 54% to $83 million from $54 million, and adjusted OIBDA was up 13% to $146 million from $129 million.

In the report, the company noted that growth in many areas was offset by the continuing drop in physical-product revenue. It also said that recorded music licensing and music publishing mechanical revenue were both flat.

Via an internal memo leaked late Friday, the company confirmed that it had extended its recorded-music and publishing deals with YouTube — rather grudgingly, judging by Cooper’s tone in the memo. Like most of the music industry, Warner faces serious challenges from safe-harbor protections for user-upload video platforms, particularly YouTube.

The memo, which is addressed to unnamed staff members from Cooper, reads in part: “I wanted to let you all know that, following months of tough negotiations, we’ve extended our deals with YouTube, separately for music publishing and recorded music. On the publishing side, Warner/Chappell tirelessly championed songwriters’ rights, and equally, our recorded music team was relentless on behalf of our artists and our music. We secured the best possible deals under very difficult circumstances. Our new deals are also shorter than usual, giving us more options in the future.

“Nevertheless, our fight to further improve compensation and control for our songwriters and artists continues to be hindered by the leverage that ‘safe harbor’ laws provide YouTube and other user-uploaded services,” the memo continues. “There’s no getting around the fact that, even if YouTube doesn’t have licenses, our music will still be available but not monetized at all. Under those circumstances, there can be no free-market ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ negotiation.”