Warner Music Enlists Channel Four’s Chris Bovill and John Allison to Run The Firepit

Warner Music UK announced Thursday that Chris Bovill and John Allison will lead The Firepit, the company’s original creative content and production studio.

The pair, who will join the company late in the summer, will be responsible for developing visual formats and programming around Warner Music’s artists, according to a statement. The duo previously led the UK’s Channel 4’s award-winning 4Creative.

Brian Murnin, formerly of Vice Media, also joins The Firepit as SVP, Business Development. He will devise and implement the commercial and distribution strategy around The Firepit’s content output. All three executives report to Max Lousada, chairman & CEO, Warner Music UK.

The team will work to find innovative ways to promote the company’s artists, ranging from apps and documentaries to partnerships and beyond. Bovill and Allison’s 20 year partnership has produced content in both broadcast and advertising. For the past five years, they have spearheaded 4Creative during which time their work has seen the channel win three prestigious D&AD Black Pencil awards, Campaign’s Campaign of the Year in 2016 and Advertiser of the Year in 2015.

“Chris and John are among the most celebrated creatives of their generation,” Lousada said in a statement. “Their fresh, bold and inventive perspective has helped redefine some of the world’s best-loved brands, while Brian has played an important role in the growth of Vice, one of today’s most pioneering media companies. Together, they make an incredibly dynamic team that will accelerate our growth into this exciting space.”

Warner Music U.K. launched The Firepit in 2016. According to a statement, it “encompasses a creative content division, innovation lab and state of the art recording studio supporting Warner Music’s artists, labels and partners.” VP of content & format Stefan Demetriou currently heads up The Firepit’s content and will leave the company later in the year.