Warner/Chappell Names Rob Owen VP of Creative, Catalog and Marketing for the U.K.

Warner/Chappell Music has named Rob Owen VP of Creative, Catalog, and Marketing for the U.K. Owen starts on July 31 and will report to Mike Smith, Managing Director at Warner/Chappell UK.

Owen spent much of his 17-year career at Parlophone Records, which he joined in 2003 as a Senior Product Manager, becoming Marketing Director five years later, and later VP of marketing in 2010. Among the campaigns that he worked on were releases by Gorillaz, Blur, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, David Guetta, DeadMau5, Gorillaz, Kylie Minogue, Iron Maiden, LCD Soundsystem, and Paul Weller.

After leaving Parlophone in 2015, Owen set up his own management and marketing consulting firm.

Said Smith in announcing the appointment: “I’ve often said that Warner/Chappell is the thread that connects great songwriters from Noël Coward to Skepta. I’m as passionate about creating new opportunities for our song catalog as I am about supporting our developing songwriters and I know that Rob will make a real impact in his new role.”

Added Owen: “My door will very much be open for business.”

Warner/Chappell publishes and administers music from Beyoncé, Barry Gibb, Green Day, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Madonna, George Michael, Katy Perry, Stephen Sondheim, Chris Stapleton, Twenty One Pilots, and Pharrell Williams, among many more.