Warner/Chappell Music, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Publishing Sign Global Admin Deal

Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Publishing (DMP) has signed a global administration deal with Warner/Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

The DMP catalog includes dance/electronic releases by such songwriters as Autoerotique, Garmiani, Henry Fong, Max Styler, Ookay, QUIX, Shaun Frank, Stooki Sound, and Viceroy.

Aoki is himself a longtime Warner/Chappell songwriter. He founded DMP in 2014 and has seen songs from its repertoire get sync placements in national advertising campaigns (T-Mobile, Acura), feature films (“Sausage Party,” “Ride Along 2,” “Why Him?”) and TV programs (“Transparent,” “CSI: Cyber.”) Dim Mak also houses a record label and music lifestyle brand.

Said Aoki: “As Dim Mak continues to grow, having the right partners becomes all the more crucial. Warner/Chappell has been important to my development as a songwriter, and now I’m excited to expand that relationship to Dim Mak Publishing’s talented roster of up-and-coming artists.”

“Three years ago, we started Dim Mak Publishing and, much like the way Steve has started everything at Dim Mak, we dove in head first and did it completely indie,” added Dim Mak president Lee Kurisu. “This new administration deal will allow us to retain our independent spirit, while at the same time benefit from Warner/Chappell’s best-in-class creative, synchronization and collections abilities. We’re honored to be a part of this legendary publishing house.”

Warner/Chappell Senior Director of A&R commented: “Steve is an extremely talented songwriter, artist and businessman and, for the past seven years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with him, while both he and the Dim Mak brand have reached incredible levels of worldwide success. The music coming from Dim Mak is fresh and exciting, and we’re honored that Steve and Lee have asked Warner/Chappell to help look after these amazing songwriters.”

Warner/Chappell Music publishes and administers music from Beyoncé, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Led Zeppelin, Katy Perry, Radiohead, Rihanna, Stephen Sondheim, and Pharrell Williams, among many others.