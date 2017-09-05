Warner/Chappell Publishing, Warner Music Nashville Appoints Katie Jelen to ‘Unified’ Synchronization Role

Katie Jelen has been named Creative Manager, Synchronization for Warner/Chappell Music & Warner Music Nashville, it was announced today (Sept. 5). In her new position, Jelen will explore and develop new opportunities for repertoire works for use in film, TV, advertising, video games, and new media.

Her appointment marks a unified effort to combine interests for Warner Music Group’s recorded music and publishing arms.

Jelen will report to Ron Broitman, Executive Vice President & Head of Synchronization, Warner/Chappell Music & WMG Masters, who noted in her announcement: “By representing both sides of the business, we’re uniquely able to offer a rich diversity of music to licensees and, having worked across various areas of the sync business, Katie is perfectly suited to take on the Nashville post. We’re very happy to have her on board, and look forward to everything she will be doing on behalf of our artists, songwriters and partners.”

Artists signed to Warner Nashville include Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge and Hunter Hayes, among others.

Jelen previously served as head of artist relations for Secret Road Music Services, based out of Nashville. “The Nashville music community is buzzing with creative energy,” she said. “WMG is home to an amazing lineup of gifted artists and songwriters, and my new colleagues are an incredibly talented and passionate team of experts. I’m inspired by the opportunity to find new creative and commercial opportunities for the company’s music, and I can’t imagine a more exciting time to become a part of Warner Music’s Nashville office.”