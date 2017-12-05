Warner Bros. Records Sets Start Date for Incoming Co-Chairman/COO Tom Corson

CREDIT: J Pat Carter/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. Records has announced via an internal memo that incoming co-chairman and COO Tom Corson will start at the Los Angeles-based label on Jan. 2, Variety has confirmed. Corson’s arrival from RCA Records marks an early exit from Sony Music, where his contract is believed to run through early spring, say sources. Corson will join incoming c0-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck, who is contracted to his current home, Universal Music Group’s Interscope Records, through Sept. 2018. It is unclear when he will make the move across town.

Corson and Bay-Schuck represent the first major moves by Max Lousada, WMG’s UK-based CEO of recorded music. Lousada officially took on the new position on Oct. 1.

Corson spent the last seven years at RCA, where he worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Pink and Kesha. Bay-Schuck arrived at UMG under Interscope chief John Janick, the founder of Fueled by Ramen, which had its home at WMG’s Atlantic Records.

