Warner Bros. Records President Dan McCarroll Exits

Warner Bros. Records President Dan McCarroll is leaving the company after four years at the label.

Warner Bros. chairman Cameron Strang announced the departure in an email to staff, writing:

“Dan has been integral in evolving our A&R activity, and helping us grow our partnerships with some of the world’s biggest stars, all the while attracting a new generation of talent to the label. Dan has been a fantastic friend and colleague to many of us, and I’m personally grateful to him for all his advice and counsel.”

McCarroll’s last day will be Friday. He was named president in Dec. 2013.

He was previously president of Capitol Records, and also spent many years as a touring and session drummer.