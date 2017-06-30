Warner Bros. Records Appoints Chris Atlas and Mark Flaherty to Lead Marketing

Warner Bros. Records announced the appointment of Chris Atlas to Senior Vice President, Head of Urban Marketing, and Mark Flaherty to Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing. Both will be based in the company’s Burbank headquarters, reporting to Larry Mattera, the label’s Executive Vice President/General Manager.

“Chris and Mark have a wealth of experience creating bold and original marketing campaigns that excite global audiences and help build long careers for artists,” said Mattera. “They are both inspiring leaders who will strengthen our expertise around specific genres of music, at a time when our approach to artist development must be more inventive and fan-focused than ever before.”

“Warner Bros. has a deep commitment to urban music and I am thrilled to join the team and drive their urban marketing strategy,” said Atlas. “I am thrilled to join WBR’s incredible roster of artists and executives in these ever-evolving times,” said Flaherty.

Atlas began his career at Tommy Boy Records, where he rose through the ranks to serve as A&R and founder of Tommy Boy Black Label, as well as General Manager of Urban Music Promotions. In 2001, he joined Cornerstone Promotion as VP of Urban Marketing & Radio Promotions, where he was involved in campaigns for Sprite, Reebok, and Boost Mobile. In 2008, he joined Def Jam Recordings as SVP of Marketing, eventually rising to EVP of Marketing, where he oversaw the marketing campaigns for the label’s roster of artists including Kanye West, Ludacris, Rick Ross and Alessia Cara.

Flaherty was most recently SVP/Head of Marketing at Interscope Records, where he worked with artists such as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, DJ Snake, One Republic, and X Ambassadors. Prior to Interscope, he was at Sony Music working at several labels (Jive, RCA/J/Arista, Epic, Volcano) in various roles ranging from SVP of Marketing & Digital Media to SVP/Head of Strategic Marketing & Brand Partnerships to VP/Head of Sales. As a published singer/songwriter, his music has been featured on TV shows from NBC’s “Today Show” to “Dawson’s Creek” and more.