Warner Bros. Records Names Allyson Cherny-Weston VP Brand Partnerships

Allyson Cherny-Weston has been named Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Warner Bros. Records, reporting to EVP Strategic Marketing Lori Feldman, based in New York, the company announced Tuesday.

Commenting on the appointment, Feldman cited Cherny-Weston’s “intuitive ability to connect brands with musical artists, experiences, content and storytelling that authentically reach consumers and fans.” Cherny-Weston’s role will be to “create innovative approaches to partnerships across multiple platforms and help expand the label’s brand marketing reach.”

“I am extremely honored to be joining the Warner Bros. Records family and the forward-thinking Brand Partnerships team,” Cherny-Weston said in a statement. “I am excited and eager to utilize the branding expertise that I have cultivated over the last eight-plus years in the industry to create meaningful brand partnerships for WBR’s stellar roster of artists.”

Before joining Warner Bros. Records, Cherny-Weston was most recently Sr. Director of Global Brand Partnerships for Sony’s RCA Records, where she worked with both brands and talent on campaigns ranging from Pentatonix (Lego), Elle King (Ray-Ban) and Hilary Duff (AT&T) to Gavin DeGraw (MTA), Bleachers (Beats Music) and Tom Odell (Artist Den). She also led efforts on branded artist performances like Betty Who for AMEX Unstaged Artist In Residency and Jordan Sparks for the NFL, as well as secured sponsorships for artist promotional tours like Ray LaMontagne with Citi.

Cherny-Weston first joined Sony Music Entertainment in 2008 as a Specialist in Global Brand Partnerships for RCA/Jive Label Group, where she was involved in various brand partnership opportunities, including Mike Posner (Sony Ericsson), Justin Timberlake (Gilt Groupe), Pitbull (Kodak) and Rod Stewart (HSN).