UTA Music Powers Down Toronto Office

The music arm of United Talent Agency has seen significant changes in recent years, not the least of which involved the acquisition of leading music firm The Agency Group and the recent hiring of David Zedeck as global head of music. With the ongoing consolidation of UTA’s music interests, the agency is shutting down its Toronto office, where a small team handled Canadian acts.

A memo by UTA head Jeremy Zimmer, shared with the staff today (Aug. 1), read: “Now, after considering where we see the strongest prospects for continued growth, we have made the decision to take additional steps to focus our global music practice in the U.S. and UK. This will mainly impact our colleagues in Toronto, where we will be closing that office over the coming months. We’re taking this step after careful consideration, and we recognize it’s a tough one for our colleagues there. They are talented professionals who we’ve collaborated with for many years and who have contributed to our success. We are incredibly grateful to every one of them.”

The decision was made for “strategic” reasons, Zimmer added. “The future of UTA Music is very bright.”

UTA’s music clients include Ringo Starr, DJ Khaled, Dwight Yoakam, Flo Rida, and Sleeping With Sirens.

 

