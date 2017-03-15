Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Bex Majors, and Billy Wood have joined UTA’s music team as agents.

The announcement complements UTA’s appointment of Greg Janese to lead the agency’s corporate and special events division, along with the recent news of Rob Walker as a music agent and Toni Wallace as head of music brand partnerships. These additions will focus on new opportunities for artists and to establish partnerships across all areas of entertainment and building new businesses around clients.

“I’m proud to welcome Bex, Billy and Mike to our rapidly growing music team,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We are committed to continuing to hire industry leaders who will collaborate across the agency to maximize opportunities for clients. Each one of these agents brings an extraordinary understanding of the business and we are excited to utilize their expertise and skills as we continue to expand our suite of services.”

Guirguis will focus on creating new opportunities for artists, including establishing new partnerships across all areas of entertainment and building new businesses around clients. Most recently, Guirguis was the founder of NiteVision Management where he managed such notable artists as Chris Brown, guiding the singer to the top urban touring act in 2015, as well as multiple number one Billboard hits.

Majors has moved to the U.S. and will be based out of the agency’s Beverly Hills office. She will book international dates for a diverse roster of artists including Amanda Palmer, PVRIS, Neck Deep, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Creeper, Starset, Attila, The King Blues, K.Flay, and Manchester Orchestra, among others.

Wood will book international dates for Christina Milian, Dappy, Diggy Simmons, Fekky, Grim Sickers, Run DMC, Solo 45, Stylo G, and Tinchy Stryder, from UTA’s London office.