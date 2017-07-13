Universal’s Move to Nullify $31 Million Prince Deal Approved by Judge

In court papers made public Thursday afternoon (July 13), Judge Kevin Eide has approved Universal Music Group and Comerica Bank’s motion to nullify the $31 million recorded-music deal the label struck with the Prince estate, which was announced in February. In the motion, Universal argued that special advisors for the estate at the time, L. Londell McMillan and Charles Koppelman, misrepresented the assets the estate holds, and Universal entered into the deal mistakenly believing it was acquiring assets that remain under contract to Prince’s original label, Warner Music Group.

In Eide’s order and memorandum approving the motion, he cites nearly 25 documents from the various parties involved — including Universal, the former and current banks administering the estate, McMillan and Koppelman and various Prince heirs — during the process in which he attempted the parties to work together to find a way to salvage the deal.

But ultimately, he determined, “As previously noted, this Court believes that the Estate must proceed in a cautious manner to preserve the assets of the Estate. While the rescission of the UMG Agreement may certainly be seen as proceeding with a lack of caution, the Court believes that the other option of long and potentially expensive litigation while tying up the music rights owned by the Estate makes the other option more treacherous.”

In a court document released last month, UMG wrote that McMillan said on June 22 that the Warner agreement “could have been drafted better,” and “there is no dispute that these rights are confusing.”

The assets, which cover most of Prince’s recordings not under contract to Warner Music Group, are now presumably available.

The decision does not affect Universal’s other deals with the estate struck by Koppelman and McMillan, which include music publishing and merchandising.

The temporary administrator of the estate at the time of the deal was Bremer Bank and the special music advisors were McMillan and Koppelman; they have since been replaced by Comerica Bank and Spotify executive Troy Carter, respectively.

Confusion over the deal, which covered much of Prince’s recorded works after the termination of his 19-year-long initial deal with Warner Bros. in 1996, began as soon as it was announced in February. The announcement said that “beginning [in 2018], UMG will obtain U.S. rights to certain renowned Prince albums released from 1979 to 1995” — the years that the artist was signed with Warner Bros. Records and released his most commercially successful recordings by far, including the “1999,” “Purple Rain,” “Parade,” “Batman,” and “Diamonds and Pearls” albums. However, Prince had cut a new deal with Warner in 2014 that sources say garnered him the rights to the majority of his work released on the label (albeit with certain key exceptions).

At press time, representatives for Universal, Warner, the estate and the former representatives had not responded to Variety’s request for comment.