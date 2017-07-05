Universal Music Publishing Group Promotes Kevin Cady to Head of Finance

Universal Music Publishing Group Names Kevin

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has elevated Kevin Cady from VP of global finance to head of finance for the Americas and SVP of global business strategy, the company announced on July 5. A 12-year veteran of UMPG, Cady succeeds JW Beekman, who was recently named CFO for the publishing giant. Cady will report to Beekman and UMPG COO Marc Cimino.

Territories to be overseen by Cady include UMPG’s financial operations in North America and Latin America. He’ll also lead deal and catalog valuations in tandem with the company’s global teams.

Said Cady: “As the music publishing business model continues to change, there is no company better positioned to maximize revenue streams for its songwriters than UMPG.”

UMPG operates 43 offices in 36 countries and represents a collection of 3 million songs by the likes of Adele, Beach Boys, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, J.Cole, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Jason Derulo, Neil Diamond, Selena Gomez, Jimi Hendrix, Billy Joel, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Nicki Minaj, Mumford & Sons, Paul Simon, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, U2, Keith Urban, Diane Warren, Andrew Lloyd Webber, among others.

