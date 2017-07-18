Universal Music Names Adam Granite Exec VP of Market Development

Adam Granite
Universal Music Group announced on Tuesday that Adam Granite has been appointed Executive Vice President, Market Development, reporting to chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge. Granite’s appointment is effective September 1, 2017 and he will be based in London.

According to a release, Granite’s responsibilites will include working closely with UMG’s senior management team and operating companies across more than 60 territories to maximize the commercial opportunities for artists and labels across Europe and emerging markets including Africa, China and India. He will increase coordination of UMG’s audio-visual content in Europe and Asia and contribute to the company’s global strategy for marketing, distribution, and commercial initiatives including licensing, acquisitions and emerging genres.

“More than ever, to be successful in an increasingly global music business, you must be able to maximize opportunities in markets around the world,” Grainge commented. “With Adam, we are adding an experienced executive to UMG’s deep bench and gaining someone with a global track record of commercial success.”

“Universal Music Group is the gold standard when it comes to breaking artists across international markets,” Granite said. “With the global nature of today’s music industry, artists have access to audiences around the world and the ability to broadly influence culture on a scale never before seen.”

Most recently, Granite served as President of Northern & Eastern Europe and Africa for Sony Music Entertainment. Since 2014, he has been responsible for both Sony’s operations and licensed operations across those territories. Before that role, he was Executive Vice President, Sony Music International, and earlier in his career served as General Manager of Epic Records.

