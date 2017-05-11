Universal Music Group Shows 49 Percent Streaming Growth in Solid First Quarter

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
The WeekndThe Weeknd in concert at
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Universal Music Group posted solid growth in its first-quarter 2017 earnings report, released today as part of the larger announcement from its parent company Vivendi.

Overall, the company showed a 12.7 percent growth in revenue over the same period in 2016. Recorded music saw a 12.2 percent growth, publishing 14.0 percent and 13.3 percent in its “merchandising and other” category (notably its Bravado merch company).

Subscription and streaming revenue grew 49 percent year over year, and download sales continue to plummet, as they do for the entire industry, at 20 percent. Streaming and subscription now represent 46 percent of UMG’s recorded-music revenues, the report states, with 22 percent coming from physical, 17 percent from licensing and other similar sources, and 15 percent from other digital (largely downloads).

Related

The WeekndThe Weeknd in concert at the Forum, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2017

Warner Music Posts Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, Digital

The company’s top-selling albums in the quarter were The Weeknd’s “Starboy” album, Drake’s “More Life” and the soundtracks to “La La Land,” “Fifty Shades Darker” and Moana soundtrack.

Major new and upcoming releases that will help power the company this year include the 50th anniversary edition of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” as well as albums from Lana Del Rey, Feist, Helene Fischer, Imagine Dragons, Juanes, Lorde, Pearl Jam, Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad