U2 Salute Manchester’s ‘Undefeatable Spirit,’ Perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

For their only television appearance on their current Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour, U2 performed and sat for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The band played two songs: the “Joshua Tree” classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” — accompanied by a gospel choir — and a new song, “The Little Things That Give You Away,” which they’ve been performing on the tour. The song is from their long-delayed forthcoming album “Songs of Experience,” which guitarist The Edge joked during the interview will finally be issued “sometime in the next 27 years.” Also in the interview, the band spoke about the vicious suicide bombing attack after Ariana Grande’s performance at Manchester Arena Monday night.

“[Terrorists] hate music, they hate women, they even hate little girls,” Bono said. “They hate everything that we love. The worst of humanity was on view in Manchester — [but] so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their homes and queued up at blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit.”

The group also spoke about why Bruce Springsteen warned them against appearing on television, dropped an unexpected reference to the late 1970s Northern Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers.

See the performances and interview below.





