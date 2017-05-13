U2 Debuts New Song at First Stop of ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour

U2 kicked off “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017” at BC Place in Vancouver Friday night, debuting a brand new song in the process. The previously unheard “The Little Things That Give You Away” will be the first track from the Irish band’s upcoming album, “Songs of Experience.”

Bono & Co.’s current concert series is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of U2’s first No. 1 album, “The Joshua Tree,” released March 9, 1987. The band is playing all 11 tracks off the album, in addition to seldom played favorites like “A Sort of Homecoming” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”

“The Little Things That Give You Away” can be heard below.

The band also had professionals on hand to record their performance of “Where the Streets Have No Name,” the first track off “The Joshua Tree.” It can be heard below.

U2’s “Joshua Tree” world tour runs until August 1 with 32 more shows across North America and Europe, including a headlining performance at Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee. A 30th anniversary deluxe edition reissue of “The Joshua Tree” drops June 2. “Songs of Experience” is also scheduled to drop in 2017, although an exact date is currently unknown.

In addition to lead singer Bono, U2 is made up of guitarist the Edge, bass guitarist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

