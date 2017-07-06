U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ Anniversary Tour Surpasses 2.4 Million Tickets Sold

U2’s Joshua Tree tour, which kicked off May 12 in Vancouver and wrapped its first North American leg in Cleveland on July 1, has seen ticket sales in excess of 2.4 million with more than 1 million fans in attendance, the band announced on July 6.

Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, the trek now heads to Europe for two London shows on July 8 and 9, followed by dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. It returns to the U.S. on September 3 with a show in Detroit, where U2 played its first ever headline stadium show back on April 30th, 1987 at the Silverdome for the the original Joshua Tree Tour.

In another first, U2 played Bonnaroo on June 9, making its debut on a major U.S. festival.

In a recent interview with Variety, U2 bassist Adam Clayton described the band’s revisiting of its seminal 1987 album “as a way to commemorate and celebrate the release of that record, and in some ways look at what’s changed in those 30 years since ‘The Joshua Tree’ came out. … I think it probably took us all 10 years to recover from the success of ‘The Joshua Tree,’ because it put our lives on a different course.”