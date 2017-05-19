U2 to Visit ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

It’s going to be a beautiful day — and night — at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The late night host will welcome U2 as his guests on Tuesday, May 23, as part of their Joshua Tree tour. It will be “their only sit down TV interview and performance while on the road in the U.S. for The Joshua Tree Tour 2017,” a press release very specifically stated.

The tour, which is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the historic album, is expected to play to 1.7 million fans in 33 shows across North America and Europe this summer.  It features the complete “The Joshua Tree” album played in sequence along with other highlights from U2’s catalogue.

The band kicked off the tour in Vancouver on May 12 and premiered a new song, “The Little Things That Give You Away,” which is expected to be included on the band’s long-delayed upcoming album, “Songs of Experience.” The album, a companion to 2014’s “Songs of Innocence,” was completed by last fall but the band apparently feels it is out of step with the times in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, and decided to retool it.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35pm on ABC.

