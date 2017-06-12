U2 Dominates StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

StubHub has updated the data for its preview of the most in-demand music acts of the summer, which was initially released before Memorial Day. U2’s “Joshua Tree” 30th anniversary show remains at the top, replacing last year’s leader Adele. While established acts like Tom Petty, Metallica and Lady Gaga are well represented, newer artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber had a strong showing as well.

Also, in terms of average sales per-show, U2 has outsold No. 2 per-show performer Lady Gaga by 118%, and eight of the group’s dates are the most in-demand individual events all summer.

Summer 2017: Best-selling shows per act

*U2, Chicago, Soldier Field (June 3)

*Ed Sheeran, SF Bay Area, Oracle Arena (Aug 2)

*Bruno Mars, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena (Jul 15)

*Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chicago, Wrigley Field (Jun 29)

*Lady Gaga, Chicago, Wrigley Field (Aug 25)

*Metallica, Chicago, Soldier Field (Jun 18)

*Kendrick Lamar, Los Angeles, Staples Center (Aug 6)

*Tool, Chicago, Allstate Arena (Jun 8)

*Justin Bieber, New York, MetLife (Aug 23)

*Roger Waters, SF Bay Area, SAP Center (Jun 7)

(based on sales on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Summer 2017: Top Selling Acts – Per Show

U2

Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Billy Joel

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Kenny Chesney

**highest average sales per show for dates on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Trending Summer Festivals: Here are the top three summer festivals that are the fastest growing based on ticket sales on StubHub over the last three years: