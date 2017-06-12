U2 Dominates StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

U2 Joshua Tree 2017 tour
StubHub has updated the data for its preview of the most in-demand music acts of the summer, which was initially released before Memorial Day. U2’s “Joshua Tree” 30th anniversary show remains at the top, replacing last year’s leader Adele. While established acts like Tom Petty, Metallica and Lady Gaga are well represented, newer artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber had a strong showing as well.

Also, in terms of average sales per-show, U2 has outsold No. 2 per-show performer Lady Gaga by 118%, and eight of the group’s dates are the most in-demand individual events all summer.

Summer 2017: Best-selling shows per act

*U2, Chicago, Soldier Field (June 3)
*Ed Sheeran, SF Bay Area, Oracle Arena (Aug 2)
*Bruno Mars, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena (Jul 15)
*Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chicago, Wrigley Field (Jun 29)
*Lady Gaga, Chicago, Wrigley Field (Aug 25)
*Metallica, Chicago, Soldier Field (Jun 18)
*Kendrick Lamar, Los Angeles, Staples Center (Aug 6)
*Tool, Chicago, Allstate Arena (Jun 8)
*Justin Bieber, New York, MetLife (Aug 23)
*Roger Waters, SF Bay Area, SAP Center (Jun 7)

(based on sales on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Summer 2017: Top Selling Acts – Per Show

  • U2
  • Lady Gaga
  • Justin Bieber
  • Bruno Mars
  • Metallica
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Billy Joel
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Kenny Chesney

**highest average sales per show for dates on StubHub from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Trending Summer Festivals: Here are the top three summer festivals that are the fastest growing based on ticket sales on StubHub over the last three years:

  • Bottlerock Napa Valley(May 26-28 in Napa, CA) – Demand for this wine country festival has nearly tripled since 2015.
  • Electric Forest(June 22-25 and June 29-July 2 in Grand Rapids, MI) – This is the first year this in-demand festival goes through two weekends.
  • Osheaga Music and Arts Festival(August 4-6 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada) – The most in-demand summer music festival in Canada.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

