U2 Cancels St. Louis Show Amid Protests Over Cop’s Acquittal

Security concerns have forced U2 to cancel their Saturday night (Sept. 16) show in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center, according to a statement shared by the band and Live Nation.

When asked for a reason for the cancellation, a representative for Live Nation referenced unrest in St. Louis’ downtown area and in the Central West End due to the not guilty verdict of ex-police officer Jason of Jason Stockley, who was found not guilty in the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, leading to protests in St. Louis downtown and in the Central West End, according the Washington Post.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event this size,” it reads. “We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.”

The band continued that they “cannot in good conscience risk our fan’s safety by proceeding with

tonight’s concert.”

“As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.”

The Dome, previously known as the Edward Jones Dome, is the former home of the St. Louis Rams

and has a capacity of 66,965. The Dome has hosted shows by One Direction and Beyonce, and presented the Guns N Roses Not in this Lifetime tour this past July.

Purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on.

Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday at at point of purchase.