Troy Gentry of Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash

Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash on Friday in New Jersey, his label confirmed. He was 50.

According to a statement issued by Average Joes Entertainment, the crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. in Medford, N.J. Additional details of the crash are currently unknown.

Gentry was set to perform, along with his Montgomery Gentry partner Eddie Montgomery, Friday night at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. The concert had been canceled even before Gentry was revealed to have been a victim in the accident.

According to NJ.com, one other individual was also killed in the crash. Montgomery was reportedly not on the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration told NJ.com that a Schweizer 269 helicopter crashed into a wooded area off the Runway 1 at the airport. Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder said authorities got a call of a “distressed” helicopter around 1 p.m.

The Kentucky-based duo formed in the late ’90s, and is perhaps best known for their hit “My Town,” along with other singles like “Hillbilly Shoes” and “Headlights.” They were named duo of the year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association in 2000.

The band tweeted just hours before the crash, writing, “Heading to Medford, New Jersey to play tomorrow! Ya looking forward to the show? WE ARE!”

Gentry is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, and his wife, Angie McClure, who he married in 1999.

  1. Sherry St. Mary says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    OMG I am so sorry. He was a super singer and performer and will be missed by all. Way too young to leave this world. RIP Troy, God bless his family. Prayers being sent.

  2. Sherry St. Mary says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    OMG I am so sorry. He was a super singer and performer and will be missed by all. Way too young to leave this world. RIP Troy, God bless to his family. Prayers being sent.

