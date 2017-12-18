Travis Scott, Saint Laurent Issue Leather Vinyl Album Featuring Kanye West, Frank Ocean, More

Variety Staff

Travis Scott is turning the table on vinyl releases with a limited edition leather album/playlist issued in partnership with Saint Laurent.

The 500 numbered and collectible records feature twelve tracks selected by Scott. Among them: exclusive offerings by Kanye West, James Blake, Frank Ocean and Bon Iver.

The package comes in a black leather pouch. Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, provided the artistic guidance for the project, which was produced in tandem with 12on12 by Flaunt Magazine and FYI Brand Group.

The albums will be available Paris’ Colette from Dec. 18 and Scott is expected to make an appearance at the store.

