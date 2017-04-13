Toby Smith, record producer and original keyboardist for British funk band Jamiroquai, has died. He was 46.

The news was broken on the Jamiroquai fan site Funkin on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness to hear and relay the news that original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith died on 11th April 2017,” the statement read.

Smith served as both the keyboard player and co-songwriter for Jamiroquai from 1992 until 2002, contributing to the groups early hits and albums, up to and including the release of “A Funk Odyssey” in 2001. He left during the band’s Funk Odyssey tour due to family commitments.

He also served as the music producer and manager for the English pop-rock band The Hoosiers. In 2013, Smith co-produced English singer-songwriter Matt Cardle’s third album, “Porcelain,” as well as supplied writing contributions to several songs.

Stuart Zender, the original bassist for Jamiroquai, paid tribute to Smith through an Instagram post.

“I love you so much,” Zender wrote. “My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night. All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honour to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally,” he continued. “Thank you for making mine and everyone’s life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu.”

His cause of death is not yet known.

Pictured above: Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, Stuart Zender and Toby Smith (1994)