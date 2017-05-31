Timbaland Joins ABC’s ‘Boy Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy Award-winner Timbaland has joined ABC’s upcoming singing-competition series “Boy Band.” The veteran producer will serve alongside Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter as one of three judges — referred to on the series as “architects.”

He also joins Rita Ora, who is set to host the show.

“I’m excited to be a part of this show and come on as an architect to help guide the next generation of undiscovered talent,” said Timbaland. “I want to continue giving back to music as I have been. I’m ready to find the next boy band that could change our business.”

Slated to premiere this summer, “Boy Band” will feature thousands of performers competing for one of 18 spots in three bands. Over the course of the season, the architects will shuffle members from band to band. After elimination rounds driven by fan voting, five winning performers will be selected to form the final band, which will perform its debut single on the season finale and receive a recording contract at Hollywood Records.

A producer who has worked regularly with music’s top artists since the mid-’90s, Timbaland has collaborated on hit singles with Drake, Rihanna, Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Madonna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, One Republic, Kanye West, Brad Paisley, and Bjork. He most recently served as music supervisor on Fox drama “Empire.”

“Boy Band” has also added Adam Blackstone as music supervisor. Blackstone has served as a musical director for performers such as Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Alicia Keys, and Justin Timberlake.

Executive producers for “Boy Band” are Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Mun, and Joel Relampagos. The series is produced by Matador Content, which also produces “Lip Sync Battle” for Spike.

With “Boy Band” and the upcoming “American Idol” revival. ABC is jumping once again into the singing-competition genre. The network has struggled for years in search of a hit singing series, with efforts such as “Duets,” “Sing Your Face Off” and “Rising Star.”