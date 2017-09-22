Tidal X Concert Announced for Oct. 17, Reps for Beyonce and Jay-Z Deny Report They’re Performing

Today, Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service announced the third annual “Tidal X: Brooklyn” concert, taking place Oct. 17 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Tickets for the concert, which this year will benefit natural disaster awareness and relief, will go on sale today (Sept. 22) at 12:00 p.m. ET for Tidal members and to the general publish on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

While Us Weekly reported on Thursday that Beyonce and Jay-Z will be headlining the event, host Angie Martinez was the only participant mentioned in the initial announcement. A rep for Tidal told Variety that the lineup for the event had not been confirmed, and a rep for Beyonce denied the report to the Daily News on Thursday. Reps for Beyonce and Jay-Z had not responded to Variety’s request for comment at press time.

Since the first Tidal X in 2015, the concerts have raised more than $3 million for social-justice and education non-profits, the company says. This year, all ticket proceeds will be donated to natural-disaster-relief organizations including, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation and more.

Past performers at the concert include Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, Thomas Rhett, Alessia Cara and Lil Yachty.