Tidal Launches New Podcast Series

Tidal, the Jay Z-owned music and entertainment streaming platform, is jumping into the podcast game, announcing on Tuesday new podcast playlists hosted by influential names in music and comedy.

The newly launched initiative Tidal On Air will feature the likes of Angie Martinez, Elliott Wilson, Brian “B.Dot” Miller, Stefi Chacon, Cipha Sounds, and Luis Jimenez. The first episodes of “In Real Life,” “Rap Radar,” and “En La Mira” are available for subscribers to the service today.

Martinez and Sounds will each run a podcast that airs monthly, while Wilson and Chacon’s will air weekly. In various specials, Jimenez will discuss cultural events, such as Hispanic Heritage Month and Colombian Independence Day.

“I’m beyond excited to relaunch the Rap Radar Podcast with my partner, Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller,” said Wilson, Tidal’s editorial director of hip-hop culture and content. “Our well-informed perspectives and commanding interview skills will prove that we deserve to recognized as one of hip-hop’s premier outlets. This is just a taste of the incredible content we are creating here at Tidal.”

The news arrives on the heals of Jay Z exclusive offered to Tidal subscribers. Following a series of online and outdoor billboard teasers of “4:44,” Tidal announced on Monday the release of Jay Z’s next album, which will be available exclusively on the service and for Sprint customers June 30.