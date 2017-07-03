Following Uproar, Tidal Makes Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Available to All Users

An exclusive offering by Sprint and streaming service Tidal saw some glitches following the June 30 roll-out of Jay-Z’s album “4:44.” To the surprise and consternation of many new customers who had signed up for Tidal that day, there was a lock-out on “4:44,” which made the album accessible only to Sprint customers and existing Tidal subscribers.

Some 72 hours later, it seems that pre-existing condition has been lifted, with the company announcing, along with Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, that: “Response to Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ has been unbelievable from Sprint and existing Tidal members who have been able to exclusively stream the album since Friday. Now anyone who joins Tidal can experience Jay-Z’s innovative new work. Of course, Sprint customers and those who switch to Sprint can continue to enjoy a six-month trial of Tidal HiFi on us.”

In addition, Jay-Z has released a new “visual” called “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.’” The track is among the more controversial on “4:44” as it explores racial and religious stereotypes and whose name references O.J. Simpson. Watch the clip below.

The full “4:44” album is expected to be available at multiple digital services following the one-week exclusivity window.

Mobile carrier Sprint acquired a 33% stake in Tidal earlier this year, valued at an investment of $200 million.