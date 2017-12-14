You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thom Yorke Debuts New Music at the Fonda in L.A.

By
Stuart Oldham

Editor, Variety.com

Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Radiohead - Thom Yorke I-Days Festival, Monza, Italy - 16 Jun 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images)
CREDIT: AP

Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles.

The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and “Nose Grows Some” as well as Atoms for Peace tunes “Amok” and set-closer “Cymbal Rush,” a highlight.

Yorke was playing the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre, where tickets were going for $1,000 apiece outside on Hollywood Blvd. It was the first stop on a rare solo tour for Yorke – he’s also playing Oakland and Houston this week – before Radiohead resumes touring next spring in South America.

It’s unclear whether “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays” are destined for official release or a sign that the is working on new solo material.

His last two albums premiered on streaming services after a three-year hold out.

Yorke, who didn’t bring a piano or acoustic guitar to the Fonda, stayed behind the synth board or bopped around the stage for much of the night. One of the show’s many highlights was visual collaborator Tarik Barrio’s gorgeous visuals that accompanied Yorke and Godrich’s heady sounds.

Watch Yorke perform “I’m a Very Rude Person” below:

More Music

  • Sara Law (SL Artist Management; Birdy;

    British Singer Birdy Signs Publishing Deal With Warner/Chappell

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • The Beatles Eight Days a Week

    The Beatles’ Christmas Records: A Feat of Fan Appreciation and Devotion

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • Russell Simmons

    NYPD Is 'Reviewing Information' on Russell Simmons Rape Accusations

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • Fyre Festival

    Creditors Move in on Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president

    Apple's Eddy Cue Confirmed for Q&A Session at Pollstar Live! Conference

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • Michael Gracey, director, photographed at his

    First-Time Director Michael Gracey on Working With Hugh Jackman on 'The Greatest Showman'

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

  • Epic Records EVP Benny Pough Exits

    Epic Records EVP Benny Pough Departs for Roc Nation

    Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles. The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad