Thom Yorke Debuts New Music at the Fonda in L.A.

Thom Yorke premiered two new songs, “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays,” Tuesday night during a short but vibrant concert in Los Angeles.

The frisky new tracks, featuring producer Nigel Godrich on bass, popped up halfway during his 15-song solo gig, which also included “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” numbers “A Brain in a Bottle” and “Nose Grows Some” as well as Atoms for Peace tunes “Amok” and set-closer “Cymbal Rush,” a highlight.

Yorke was playing the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre, where tickets were going for $1,000 apiece outside on Hollywood Blvd. It was the first stop on a rare solo tour for Yorke – he’s also playing Oakland and Houston this week – before Radiohead resumes touring next spring in South America.

It’s unclear whether “I’m a Very Rude Person” and “Saturdays” are destined for official release or a sign that the is working on new solo material.

His last two albums premiered on streaming services after a three-year hold out.

Yorke, who didn’t bring a piano or acoustic guitar to the Fonda, stayed behind the synth board or bopped around the stage for much of the night. One of the show’s many highlights was visual collaborator Tarik Barrio’s gorgeous visuals that accompanied Yorke and Godrich’s heady sounds.

Watch Yorke perform “I’m a Very Rude Person” below: