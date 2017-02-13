The Weeknd and Daft Punk teamed up at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, singing their hit “I Feel It Coming.”

They were introduced by Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson. The Weeknd’s vocals have been compared to the King of Pop’s, particularly in this song.

The Weeknd worked the sci-fi inspired set, while Daft Punk (in their trademark helmets) played the keyboards on an elevated stand.

Daft Punk and the Weeknd collaborated on two tracks off the latter’s latest album “Starboy.” The Weeknd is only nominated for his contribution to Beyonce’s Lemonade since the album was released after the deadline. Daft Punk are not up for any awards at the 2017 Grammys.

Although they were first nominated in 1998, Daft Punk did not win its first award until 2009 when they picked up two awards for best dance/electronic album and best dance recording. The Weeknd, meanwhile, won his first two Grammy awards in 2016 for best urban contemporary album and best R&B performance for “Earned It.” He has been nominated for eight Grammy awards total.

In addition to Daft Punk and the Weeknd, the 2017 Grammys also saw performances from Adele, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and many others.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards — hosted by James Corden — were filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS Feb. 12.