The h.wood Group and Interscope Records have opened a new live music concept venue called The Peppermint Club.

The ’60s-inspired space — which caters to music artists and aficionados — takes over the former Henry’s in West Hollywood.

It’s the second h.wood Group opening in three months; the group is behind the wildly successful Delilah, which hosted Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday, Drake’s 30th, and a recent post-Globes bash that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, and the cast of “Atlanta,” among others.

“I think that there is truly nothing else like actually seeing musicians play live in a venue,” explained h.Wood’s John Terzian. “All of our venues feature a small stage and music area, and for the past decade I have always been wanting to do an actual live music venue. The Peppermint Club pays homage to the historic live music venues we all grew up with and love, like ‘Whiskey A Go Go’, ‘Troubador’, etc., but with our modern twist on it. We teamed up with Interscope to create the best small live music venue around when it comes to design, decor, sound and overall vibe.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for us to be partnering with John, Brian and the h.wood Group for this venture,” Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman John Janick added. “They’ve created a dynasty, and when we first discussed the idea, it just made sense to join forces. The Peppermint Club puts sound and performance at the forefront of the design, and I think it’s going to usher in a revival of a long-gone L.A. nightlife aesthetic that combines music and lifestyle into one great experience.”





Terzian developed the creative, concept and design of the Peppermint Club (whose name is an homage to the legendary Peppermint Lounge). Longtime collaborator John Sofio of Built Inc. executed Terzian’s vision, leveraging his expertise with acoustics. Sound designer Demetrius Moore, in collaboration with Eighth Day Sound (famed for working with names such as Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Madonna), engineered the sound system for Peppermint’s live music and playback listening parties. Moore collaborated with Sofio on the science for using specific building materials — including cork ceiling tiles and coat-padded walls — to provide the best audio experience for artists and audiences.

“The curved walls, the compressed sofits over the seating areas, the textured ceilings — those are all elements to attenuate the sound,” said Sofio, who has worked on many musician sound studios over the years. However, the upholstered walls, banquettes, and home-style furniture create a intimate feel, with the stage itself feels like a living room, completely integrated within the space. Behind the stage is The Viginia Black Green Room — actually painted in the custom Peppermint Plum burgundy color — a private space for performers and their guests, complete with its own entrance and exit.

The cocktail menu — served at the island bar — was curated by h.Wood’s food and beverage director Adam Koral. Each of the specialty drinks is named after other famous music venues, i.e. The CBGB, The Billboard, The Fillmore, and are twists on classics using fresh ingredients. “We did our research and learned a little bit about each venue and decided which spirit to use in that cocktail,” Koral explained. “The London Fog is obviously a gin-based cocktail because it was a British venue.” The Billboard, a whisky smash that uses Virgina Black, muddled strawberries, and housemade honey syrup. The Peppermint, the namesake cocktail, is a dessert drink that is a sweet finish to a night of live music. A light snacks menu is also planned.





“At the record label, we look to expand opportunities for our artists,” Interscope VP John Ehmann told Variety. “As an A&R executive, you want to discover and develop talent. You do all this development to get to the live show — the performances. What a great opportunity to put this together and have a label presence where we could provide an establishment to do that.”

Indeed, The Peppermint Club will highlight up and coming and well-established artists from the label, from album release parties to residencies and even music video shoots.

The Pepperming Club officially bows Wednesday, January 11. The venue will be guest list only from 7pm to 2am, open daily, Wednesdays and Sundays 9pm to 2am.

The Peppermint Club is at 8713 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA.