The Offspring’s Dexter Holland Earns Ph.D. in Molecular Biology

It seems like Dexter Holland has indeed gone far, kid.

The Offspring frontman graduated from the University of Southern California with a Ph.D. in molecular biology on Thursday. Holland commenced his studies a number of years ago, but he put them on hold when The Offspring’s touring ramped up. He returned to finish his research and write his dissertation a few years ago, focusing on HIV and immunodeficiency viruses.

“My research is not meant to be a cure or even an immediate step toward a cure, but I believe that by adding to the vast amount of information that we’ve learned about HIV in the last 30 years or so, we’ll get there,” he wrote in an emailed press release. “Toward that end, I’m going to continue to do research, and you’ll probably see some of my research papers get published here and there over the next few years.”

His 175-page thesis is titled “Discovery of Mature MicroRNASequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity,” and can be found here.

Holland isn’t the only musician to hold a degree in a non-music related field. “Weird Al” Yankovic graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo with a degree in architecture, and Brian May of Queen earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics, later returning in 2007 to achieve a doctorate in astrophysics.

Holland wrote that The Offspring will continue to tour despite his new scientific pursuits.

