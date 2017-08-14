The Eagles Announce New Tour Dates

As expected, the Eagles are following their appearances at the Classic East/West festivals with tour dates, four of which were announced Monday (with more likely to follow). “An Evening With the Eagles” will kick off Oct. 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, then move on to Atlanta (Oct. 20); Louisville, Kentucky (Oct. 24); and Detroit (Oct. 27). Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday through LiveNation.com.

The reconfigured group – billed officially as “Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey” – is taking a measured approach to regaining altitude after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, in January of last year, both in terms of timing and filling Frey’s enormous role.

Variety wrote of the first concert: “If this was a test run for whether a post-Glenn Frey version of the Eagles could pass muster, it augured well on that front, thanks to some smart choices about fill-ins for the late co-frontman. The most obvious live ringer was Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon,…looking and sounding spookily like the family patriarch in his most heartthrob-ish post-Troubadour days — and also put on some of the rowdier, earlier songs his father sang….Country great Gill provided as assured a recreation of Frey’s slick soulfulness on ‘Tequila Sunrise,’ ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘New Kid in Town’ as anyone could.”

American Express Card Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Friday. A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be also be available, including premium tickets, preshow VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise and more.