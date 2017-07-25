Tears for Fears Postpone Last Dates of Tour With Hall and Oates Due to Family Emergency

Tears for Fears
Due to a Tears for Fears family emergency, the remaining dates of the group’s tour with Hall and Oates —including Tuesday (July 24) in San Jose, CA, and Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles — have been postponed. Additionally, a Tears for Fears headlining date scheduled for Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bowl, will also be rescheduled.

Tears for Fears addressed the postponement on its Facebook page, writing:

“Tears for Fears regretfully announce the postponement of their last four US tour dates, due to a family emergency. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly.” 

No further specifics were given.

The tour, announced in March, began May 4 in Oklahoma and has wound its way across the country in the weeks since.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall said in a statement announcing the tour. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.”

