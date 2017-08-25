Taylor Swift’s New Single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ Arrives (Listen)

As promised, at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single from Taylor Swift’s “Reputation,” dropped on all major streaming services. A world premiere sneak peek at the video will air on “Good Morning America.”

The eerie, heavily orchestrated song is certainly a departure, with an almost vaudevillian, Tim Burton-ish air. It’s a song of revenge, much angrier than the lighthearted feel of “Shake It Off,” the lead single from her previous album, “1989.”

“The world goes on, another day, another drama drama/ But not for me, all I think about is karma … I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me/ I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams,” she sings repeatedly in the middle section.

In the middle section a phone-message-type voice says, “I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now … Why? Oh! Because she’s dead!” The song speaks to transformation, and inevitably some will say it’s directed at Katy Perry.

“Reputation,” Swift’s sixth studio album, will be available on Nov. 10.

“Reputation” is available for pre-order on iTunes, Target, TaylorSwift.com, and Walmart. Fans who pre-order the album can register for Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan for an opportunity to purchase tickets to an upcoming concert.