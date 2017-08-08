Taylor Swift Groping Trial: Testimony Begins With DJ’s Defense

An eight-person jury in Denver began hearing testimony on Tuesday in the trial of Taylor Swift vs. Colorado DJ David Mueller.

Mueller is accused of grabbing Swift on the buttocks without her permission during a visit backstage at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Mueller is seeking compensation, maintaining that Swift’s reporting the incident led to Mueller being fired from his job at local radio station KYGO.

A photo of the incident, in which Mueller’s hand is positioned out of sight but behind Swift, was shown during opening statements and multiple times throughout Tuesday’s testimony from Mueller. He repeatedly denied inappropriately touching Swift, and described how he remembered the moment.

“At almost the same time that [Swift] said ‘Let’s take a photo’ or ‘How about a photo,’ she put her right arm around Shannon [Melcher] and pulled her close, and the two of them turned toward the photographer, who was to Taylor’s left and my left,” he said. “I turned and saw the photographer for the first time.”

He said the photographer was using an iPhone or an iPad to take photos, and that he immediately started moving to get into the photo frame.

“I turned toward the photographer and I had my right arm extended with my hand closed and my palm facing down,” he said.

Swift’s attorney, J. Douglas Baldridge, said during opening statements that Mueller has changed his story about the incident, and referenced one statement that Mueller had made previously, that he could not have “done it” because his hand behind Swift was in a fist.

Mueller also referenced a fist during questioning from his own attorney, Gabriel McFarland, who asked if it was a change in Mueller’s position to say that he denied the accusation because his hand was in a fist.

“My hand was closed,” Mueller said. “I don’t know what he was referring to, I couldn’t have done ‘it’ if I didn’t know what ‘it’ was.”

Mueller also stated during his testimony that he didn’t want to go to the concert.

Baldridge placed into evidence a document containing notes that Mueller took during a phone call with his talent agent, Heather Cohen, executive vice president of The Weiss Agency. The notes stated that KYGO program director at Lincoln Financial Media, John Dimick, was prepared to terminate both Mueller and his morning show co-host, Ryan “Ryno” Kliesch, for cause.

“It’s not called inappropriate touching,” Baldridge said. “It’s assault.”