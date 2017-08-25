Taylor Swift to Premiere Video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ During MTV VMAs (Watch)

MTV today announced that Taylor Swift will premiere the music video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. The unexpectedly dark song, from Swift’s forthcoming album “Reputation,” dropped late Thursday night after a week filled with teasers.

Swift dropped a teaser for the video via Instagram early Friday.

“’Look What You Made Her Do’ makes the superstar sound like a tougher chick than the tougher chick we were already getting to know,” wrote Variety‘s Chris Willman in his review of the song. “But there’s also the undeniable element of Swift being a girl who just wants to have fun… the fun, that is, of playing around with her own fury.”

And while Swift’s rival Kanye West seems to be the target of some barbs in the song, the VMAs will be hosted by another Swift arch-rival Katy Perry. The two have been carrying on a public feud since 2013 over Swift allegedly poaching several of Perry’s dancers for her tour. At press time, Swift was not officially scheduled to appear at the show.

The 2017 VMAs will be broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, August 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Performers include Perry, “Video Vanguard” recipient Pink, Rod Stewart featuring DNCE, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Logic featuring Khalid, Post Malone and Julia Michaels. “Pre-Show” performances will feature Bleachers, Khalid and Cardi B.