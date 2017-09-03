Taylor Swift Teases New Song, ‘Ready For It,’ with ESPN College Football

Taylor Swift surprised fans on Saturday, slipping a forward pass into her “Reputation” roll out by teasing a minute’s worth of a new song, “Ready For It,” during the lead-in to ESPN’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game.

No word from Swift or Big Machine Records as to when what will presumably be the single from “Reputation might drop. The snippet was used as to rev the audience during the the pre-game. The “Reputation” album has a Nov. 10 release date.

Earlier in the week the first “Reputation” single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” released Aug. 25, was used to promote the same Florida v. Alabama game.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

That release shattered multiple records, paving the way for a season of Swift. It’s unknown whether her sports foray is a feint at rival pop queen Katy Perry, whose basketball themed “Swish Swish” was released in May, followed by a hoop-themed music video in August. But one thing’s for certain, Swift is a synch favorite.

“Look What You Made Me Do” was featured in ABC’s Thursday night TGIT lineup promos that began airing the day the single dropped, concurrent with a steady push on social media social media, with accounts for ABC’s three TGIT shows pumping hashtags for #TGITaylor, #Reputation and #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo.

That culminated in Shonda Rhimes, who produces the TGIT shows, Tweeting out a mention of Swift and her new single. Swift makes no secret of the fact that she is a big fan of the Rhimes-produced “Grey’s Anatomy.” Adweek reports Swift named her cat Meredith after a character on the show played by Ellen Pompeo, who appeared in Swift’s 2014 “Bad Blood” video.