Taylor Swift Releases Full Version of New Song ‘Ready for It’

Taylor Swift continued her disruption of Labor Day weekend by dropping the full version of her new song “Ready for It,” which she’d teased with a minute-long snippet during the lead-in to ESPN’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game late Saturday. The song is the second to be released from the singer’s sixth studio album, “Reputation,” which is due Nov. 10.

More direct and pop-oriented than “Look What You Made Me Do,” the dark and bitter track she released late in August, this one is based around a throbbing bassline with plenty of Swift’s deft and interlocking melodies. However, it’s no “Shake It Off” and continues what seems to be a swerve in musical direction for the singer.

Lyrically it’s a love song with a sly references both to Swift’s string of paramours and Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s long romance (with its two marriages), although it appears she’s casting Taylor as the dominant character in that relationship.

“Knew I was a robber/ First time that he saw me/ Stealing hearts and running off and never saying ‘sorry’/ But if I’m a thief then/ He can join the heist and/ We’ll move to an island/ and, and, he can be my jailer/ Burton to his Taylor/ Every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure/ I forget their names now/ I’m so very tame now/ never be the same now…”

An iTunes link to the song from Swift’s Tweet reveals that the song will be the lead-off track on “Reputation.” “Look What You Made Me Do” is track 6.

The video for “Look What You Made Me Do” video shattered streaming records after its world premiere on Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The clip had the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, clocking 43.2 million views in 24 hours, easily topping the previous record-holder, Psy’s “Gentleman,” which racked up 36 million views in its first 24 hours. Swift’s latest clip averaged over 30,000 views per minute in those first 24 hours, with hourly views reaching over 3 million views.